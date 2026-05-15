Friday, May 15, 2026, Istanbul

Ehsan Afrashteh was an animal lover. Pictures of him posted on the internet almost all show him with dogs and cats. On Wednesday morning, the IT specialist was executed by Iran after being convicted almost a year earlier on charges of “espionage and intelligence cooperation in favor of Israel,” according to Iranian news outlets and human rights groups.

He was 32.

Over the last year, Iran has executed at least 12 people on charges of spying for Israel. The Iranian judicial system is exceptionally opaque, which makes the frequent death penalties it metes out especially abhorrent.

But Afrashteh’s case is unusual for the level of detail disclosed by Iranian officials, and by a measure of corroboration of the broad outlines of the case by human rights and advocacy groups based abroad.

According to Iran’s Mizan news agency, run by the judiciary branch, the IT specialist was recruited by Israel’s Mossad during a visit to Turkey at an unspecified date. Israel and the US have frequently recruited such operatives through social media. LinkedIn is especially effective, allowing spy agencies to size up the skills and professional network of a potential asset before making an approach.

According to Mizan, Afrashteh had family connections to “sensitive state institutions” which his Mossad handler asked him to exploit in order to gain employment at a “sensitive” unnamed organization.