The Talks: What’s Next For Iran And The World

Saturday, April 11, 2026, Istanbul

Diplomatic delegations gathered in the Pakistani capital on Saturday for the start of historic talks between the the US and Iran aimed at re-opening the Strait of Hormuz and establishing a more durable peace.

For the latest podcast I spoke with Hossam Rossam, a former political analyst for the UK embassy in Tehran and ex senior analyst at Iran International.

We discussed the significance of the ongoing talks, whether and how the Iranian regime will ]survive its current crisis, and the state of the Iranian opposition.

Please listen or watch this timely and entirely free episode.

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(Photo: The Iranian negotiating team arrives in Pakistan for talks with the US.)