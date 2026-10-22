The Ugly Age Of Empires That Is Now Returning (S01E176)

Thursday, October 22, 2026, Gibraltar
Right now Gibraltar is known mostly as a sunny getaway for UK pensioners, a British enclave on the Iberian Peninsula with ye olde charm and a famous rock used as the logo of an American insurance company.
But for centuries, Gibraltar—which abuts the strait between the Atlantic Ocean and Mediterranean Sea—was a hotly contested piece of real estate contested by various empires and monarchs.
In the latest episode of badlands, host Borzou Daragahi visits the enclave, offers a brief tour, and ruminates on the newly emerging age of empires, with imperial wars of conquest being waged by Russia, the US, and Israel.
Borzou also discusses surging fears of a renewed war by Israel and the US against Iran—how Benjamin Netanyahu’s political desperation might lead to a new conflict.
Notes:
Check out badlands’ Substack page for lots of content being removed from the paywall just this week. Also browse the YouTube channel.
The New York Times reports that Trump and Netanyahu have already drawn up fresh war plans against Iran, but that the US president is undecided.
Dropsite News interviewed Iran’s Supreme National Security Council secretary Mohsen Rezai, who offered some details of Iran’s war plans should the US and Israel attack.
Here’s how to visit Gibraltar.
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