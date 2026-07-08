'The War Has Started Again’: US, Iran Trade Major Attacks (S01E103)

Wednesday, July 8, 2026, Paris

The US and Iran traded major military strikes overnight in the most serious threat to the framework ceasefire deal signed last month so far.

The attacks continued into the morning with attacks by both countries into the late morning. Donald Trump said at the NATO summit in Turkey that he’s sick of negotiating with the Iranians and considers the memorandum of understanding effectively dead.

The attacks may simmer down. But the bigger threat to any peace is the US decision to rescind its waiver of sanctions on Iranian oil, effectively giving Tehran zero incentives to stay in the deal and keep the Strait of Hormuz even somewhat open.

In the latest edition of badlands, I delve into the continued erosion of the memorandum of understanding.

Also, in a discussion with Pakistan’s Express 24/7 News I discuss the latest on the funeral services for the late Iranian ruler Ali Khamenei, the future prospects for a peace deal, and the significance of the NATO summit in Turkey.