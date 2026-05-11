The War Is Tearing Iranian Families Apart

Monday, May 11, 2026

There appears to be no perfect English translation for the Persian word, “ghar.” It means you’ve disowned someone, disavowed friendship or a familial relationship, and refuse to acknowledge them over some slight or act of disrespect. To say you’re ghar with someone means you used to hold someone dear, but now are no longer on speaking terms.

Within the Iranian diaspora over the last few months, there’s been a lot of ghar going on. The community is split down between those who support the US and Israeli war against Iran, and those who vehemently oppose it. The division has cut across families and friend circles, and resulted in sometimes toxic debate online and even on streets and the many protests that have erupted in support and against the war.

Michael Isaac Shokrian

In today’s badlands podcast, writer and attorney Michael Isaac Shokrian joins me for a lively discussion the division and how it has impacted the community. We also struggle to unravel what we both see as the confounding logic of those who call for the bombing of a country some have never even visited, by countries that have a horrendous track record of using military power to affect political change.

Shokrian navigatews an especially volatile social and political minefield over the issue as a member of Jewish community. The gifted and articulate communicator is the author of the 2025 novel, “American Playground,” about growing up Iranian in the US, which we discuss in the podcast.

He also oversess a quarterly literary journal, The Thieving Magpie.

Please listen or watch to this fascinating and engaging dialogue. Please comment, share, subscribe, or, if you watch on YouTube, hit the like and follow buttons.