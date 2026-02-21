Iran ballistic missile launch. Source: Tasnim news agency

War is the glue that holds the Islamic Republic together. It was the trauma and agony of the 1980s Iran-Iraq war that wedded the clerical regime to a significant portion of the Iranian people. The deprivations and agony of that lengthy conflict shaped an entire generation of Iranians. It is what largely separates those who grew up inside the country from those in the comfort of the western Diaspora now demanding a US-backed regime change war.

Iran has been preparing for the possibility of a major war with the US since at least 2003, when American forces toppled the regime in neighboring Iraq and neoconservatives in Washington began loudly proclaiming that Iran was next.

Those preparations were heightened after the surprise US and Israeli bombing attacks last year. That program was somehow both “obliterated” in that 12-day conflict, according to US President Donald Trump. but also the subject of another round of negotiations ahead of another imminent round of armed conflict.

War could still be averted. But it appears likely. The online betting market Polymarket is showing a 59% chance of US strikes on Iran by end of March.

Much has been said and written about the two US battleship carrier groups now being deployed to the eastern Mediterranean and the Arabian Sea and the hundreds of warplanes and refuelling tankers being positioned around Iran. But there has been little focus on Iran’s preparations.

Rio de Janeiro-based communications specialist and geopolitical analyst Patricia Marins is among the few journalists who closely follow Iran’s military assets and doctrine. She described herself as in an email interview that she is a veteran of the arms industry, where she worked for several years, and writes for several defense news and military websites.

She estimates that Iran has recovered from the depletion and destruction of the June 2025 conflict perhaps two months ago. “Contrary to what many believe, Iran lost no long-range air defense systems and only a very small number of aircraft,” she said. .”

The Wall Street Journal published a report describing Iranian preparations that include safeguarding leadership and implementing a “mosaic defense” strategy that gives commanders authority to issue orders without approval from those higher in the leadership.

The preparations could utterly fail to surmount American power. The US likely has new tricks up its sleeve since it last launched a major war in 2003. Defense tech firms such as Palantir and Anduril have been integrated into the Pentagon, providing artificial-intelligence backed tactical and targeting information. The US could also employ electronic warfare wizardry to render Iranian capabilities useless.

“Attacks like the ones reportedly being planned

would mean a war with heavy casualties on both sides.”

—Patricia Marins, geopolitical analyst

But as with the 12-day war, which caught Iran by surprise, Tehran will likely manage to regroup after an initial onslaught. Marins contended that the bulk of Iran’s arsenal survived the previous bout of conflict because it had been kept under cover. “Since then, Iran has worked to rebuild its destroyed radar network and, above all, to implement a genuine counterintelligence doctrine,” she said. “Iran has become a missile power with a stockpile far larger than Western estimates suggest.”

US intelligene agencies have repeately acknowldeged Iranian capabilities. Last year, the US Directorate of National Intelligence’s annual threat assessment said, “Iran continues to bolster the lethality and precision of its domestically produced missile and [unmanned aerial vehicle] systems, and it has the largest stockpiles of these systems in the region.”

Iran drone launch during recent exercise. Iran Army Photo

Proxy vs Proxy

The protests that erupted in late December and early January suggest that Israeli and foreign intelligence continues to have a presence in the country. Marins said she foresees a wave of sabotage operations in Iran targeting air defenses as a new war draws closer.

But this time it might not be so easy. Israeli intelligence relied on cell phones for communications and “the Chinese appear to have provided an effective solution,” to the Iranians.

Israel may also be providing arms to Kurdish, Baluch, or Arab separatist groups on Iran’s fringes. Marin described the impact of those groups as “negligible” compared to the Iranian armed forces. In any case, Iran has its own allies to draw upon to harass Israel and the US, including paramilitaries and militias in Lebanon, Iraq, and Yemen.

Hardware store

Iran began testing missiles with ranges exceeding more than 600 miles (1,000 kilometers) almost 30 years ago, and it has developed 12 to 15 different models in that range, all capable of hitting Israel and US bases in the region. It now has an estiamated 2,000 to 3,000 medium-range missiles in its stockpile.

It has also become something of a drone power, including underwater unmanned vehicles which Marins said included integrated AI. “I believe they hold some major surprises in reserve,” she said.

Iran also claims to have developed the Fattah-1 hypersonic missile. Some experts doubt the claim that it is a true hypersonic weapon, describing them more as high-speed weapons that lack hypersonic maneuverability. Still, other experts have described the intermediate-range missiles as an “existential threat” to Israel.

Iran has also reportedly developed anti-ship versions of the missiles that could badly damage American ships, which is why they are mostly staying out of the Persian Gulf and staying put instead in the Arabian Sea and the Mediterranean. Iran also has cheap submarines it can deploy.

“Imagine the U.S. losing a Virginia-class submarine to an Iranian mini-sub that costs less than 1% of the American nuclear submarine’s price,” Marins said. “That would be a military and political catastrophe.”

Iran IRGC commanders at a recent pro-regime march. Sepah News

Friends and enemies

The US has had a tough time recruiting foreign partners for the impending war, with even the UK rejecting its request to use American bases there for an attack. With one exception, Iran also lacks allies, even as some of its regional rivals have stepped up to urge against an American offensive.

Vladimir Putin, caught up in his disastrous Ukraine war, has mostly bowed out of this conflict. Russia has delivered MiG-29 fighter jets to Iran and a few helicopters, but has postponed delivery of more modern aircraft, Marins said.

China has supplied Iran with radars and counterintelligence equipment but has also made public satellite imagery exposing US military assets online. “This means that, unlike during the 12-day war, Iranian forces will now have direct satellite support,” Marins said. “The Chinese role in intelligence with Iran appears to mirror exactly the US role with Ukraine.”

An Iranian military exercise. Iran Army photo

The war this time

The US will seek to minimize risks to its personnel aboard ships and at bases. That is why its ships have avoided the narrow, shallow waters of the Persian Gulf littoral. That is why it will likely launch a blitzkrieg-like initial wave of strikes on Iran’s defensive and offensive targets, to make reprisal difficult.

“The US will operate from bases farther away from Iranian fire, using extra fuel tanks and extensive aerial refueling to extend range and autonomy,” Marins said.

But some experts caution that Iran will be prepared to do damage to the US. Its combination of drones, missiles, and warships could confuse American defenses and lead to a catastrophe at sea.

“It’s not sinking two carriers. It might not even sink one. The smarter play is to drastically cripple the carrier in a dazzling way and broadcast the images to the world.”

—Brandon J. Weichert, The National Interest

“I really think we’re going to lose a carrier soon. It isn’t just Iran’s drone swarms and anti-ship ballistic missiles (ranged by advanced Chinese satellites). It’s Iran’s air-independent propulsion-driven submarine, too,” Brandon J. Weichert, national security editor at The National Interest and a former Congressional staffer, wrote on Twitter. “It’s not sinking two carriers. It might not even sink one. The smarter play is to drastically cripple the carrier in a dazzling way and broadcast the images to the world.”

If Iran somehow manages to evade the US initial wave of electronic and conventional warfare attacks and maintain its radar system and air defense systems, “the reception could be markedly different from the 12-day war, potentially inflicting losses on the attackers,” said Marins, who doubts Iran has such capabilities.

On the other hand, Iran could target US radars in the region which could degrade American and Israeli missile defense systems, she said. Iran may have also set up radar and defense systems beyond its borders to detect US movements early on.

Iranian Ghadir-class submarine

Protracted conflict

Where Iran may have an advantage is at sea, due to the quantity of its anti-ship missiles, underwater drones, fast-attack boats armed with missiles, fleet of nearly 30 submarines, and other naval assets.

“Iranian naval forces were specifically designed and trained for this kind of asymmetric warfare.,” Marins said. “We are talking about a protracted war with significant casualties.”

She described a conflict that could resemble “a guerrilla war at sea,” characterized by hit-and-run operations and drone swarms targeting US ships.

While the US no doubt possesses the greatest armed forces in the world, it has never in its history fought “a nation of Iran’s size and technological level,” said Marins.

“You can’t just say, ‘I’m going to go attack one of the world’s top powers in missiles and drones and be right back,’” she said. “Attacks like the ones reportedly being planned would mean a war with heavy casualties on both sides.”

