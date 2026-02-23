This Snippet Could Waylay US Mideast Plans

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript1This Snippet Could Waylay US Mideast Plans Ambassador Huckabee said he’s cool with a "Greater Israel." The rest of the region is not.Borzou DaragahiFeb 23, 20261ShareTranscriptAmbassador Mike Huckabee said it was “fine” for Israel to control land between the Euphrates and the Nile rivers, as promised by God in the Bible. But his remark in an interview with Tucker Carlson was not received well in the Arab world.badlands podcast by borzou daragahiincisive and engaging commentary and intelligence on global affaiirsincisive and engaging commentary and intelligence on global affaiirs SubscribeListen onSubstack AppSpotifyRSS FeedAppears in episodeBorzou DaragahiRecent EpisodesWhy Iran Won’t Buckle To US DemandsFeb 22 • Borzou DaragahiWake Up! America Is Going To WarFeb 19 • Borzou DaragahiAn Iran War Won’t Save Trump From Epstein FilesFeb 18 • Borzou DaragahiHow The Saudi-UAE Bromance SouredFeb 16 • Borzou DaragahiEurope Disengages From Iran At Its Own PerilFeb 13 • Borzou DaragahiChina Is Already Helping Iran Fight The USFeb 12 • Borzou DaragahiWhy You Shouldn’t Believe The Highest Iran Death TollsFeb 11 • Borzou Daragahi