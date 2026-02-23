badlands

badlands

This Snippet Could Waylay US Mideast Plans

Ambassador Huckabee said he’s cool with a "Greater Israel." The rest of the region is not.
Borzou Daragahi's avatar
Borzou Daragahi
Feb 23, 2026

Ambassador Mike Huckabee said it was “fine” for Israel to control land between the Euphrates and the Nile rivers, as promised by God in the Bible.

But his remark in an interview with Tucker Carlson was not received well in the Arab world.

