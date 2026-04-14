Workers in Iran help rebuild houses destroyed in the war. Hossein Zohrevand/Tasnim News Agency

Tuesday, April 14, 2026, Istanbul

The US is imposing a blockade on Iranian ships leaving the Persian Gulf, hoping that further hurting Iran’s economy will improve Washington’s position in a possible further round of talks. It’s all part of a renewed campaign of “maximum pressure” on Iran. The administration is calling the scheme calling Operation Economic Fury, as opposed to the Epic Fury that destroyed billions of dollars in Iranian factories, homes, ports, bridges, and other infrastructure.

The problem is that the US is once again getting bad advice from the usual suspects. Such economic pressure is unlikely to work. It may result in reciprocal economic measures and escalation by Iran that will further damage the world economy and potentially lead back to armed escalation.