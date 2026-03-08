Trump Isn’t Going To Like Iran’s Next Leader

Sunday, March 8, 2028, Istanbul

He doesn’t have the religious credentials to be an ayatollah or much of a track record on anything. Unlike his prolific father, Mujtaba Khamenei is not known for his writings, teachings, or speeches.

All we really know about the younger Khamenei is that he just lost his father and wife in Israeli airstrikes on the capital.

I spoke to the UK’s LBC radio about what it would mean if the younger Khamenei ascends to Iran’s top job, as appears likely.