Trump Threatens To ‘ Blow Up’ Oman

Thursday, May 28, 2026, Istanbul

It was one of the nastiest and most uncalled for moments in Donald Trump’s unhinged second term.

In the middle of a press briefing at a cabinet Trump threatened to “blow up” Oman if it didn’t do the Americans’ bidding on the Strait of Hormuz.

It was a deranged outburst that is part of a pattern of Trump attacking the countries attempting to find a diplomatic solution to the Iran war.

It also shows the childish way that Trump sees war. In reality might not only does not make right, it sometimes leads to defeats. Just because the US and Israel blew up more stuff than Iran in the recent armed conflict doesn’t make them the winners. It actually made them the losers, because it ended up strengthening the regime and expanding Iran’s influence.

I discuss all this in today’s podcast, as well as bring you up to date on the news in an excellent interview with anchor Guy Shone of Azerbaijan’s Anewz.