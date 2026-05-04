Trump’s Strait Of Hormuz Gambit Begins

Monday, May 4, 2026, Paris

Iran opened fire at two US ships on Monday, even as Americans claimed that two US-flagged vessels managed to sneak through the Strait of Hormuz as part of President Donald Trump’s “Operation Freedom.”

Centcom also said two US naval vessels are operating in the “Arabian Gulf” after managing to transit through the strait, despite Iranian warnings.

It remains unclear how much the US and Iranian claims correspond to reality. Trump apppears unable to constrain himself from uttering a string mistruths.

But if you clear away his bulster, there is a logic to the American plan.

Iran’s strategy is to pressure Trump to give way on its demands by using the closure of the strait threatening to damage the world and US economies. Trump’s scheme is aimed at changing the global perceptions, if not the reality on the ground, about control over the strait, as well as build up leverage against the Iranians in any negotations.

I spoke recently with India’s NewsX World about Trump’s bargaining position and whether he is being misled by those around him about Iran’s capabilities and stamina.

We also discussed Iran’s nuclear program, and the possibily of a deal with the US. “The problem for Donald Trump is there is no deal that looks any better than the JCPOA, the nucelar deal that Barack Obama forged,” I told host Ruby Barlow in a brief interview.

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