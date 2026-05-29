Turkey's Democracy Under Dire Threat

Friday, May 29, 2026, Istanbul

Not enough has been said about Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s systematic dismantling of Turkey’s opposition movement and the craven acquiescence of the United States and the European Union to his machinations.

Today’s podcast features an interview with Turkish scholar and fellow Substacker Orhan Şener Deliormanlı. He’s a UK-educated political commentator and media researcher now continuing his doctoral studies at Istanbul’s prestigious Galatasaray University. He specializes in youth movements and democracy in Turkey.

But that’s not all today. In addition to the fascinating discussion about the decline of Turkey’s democracy, we have updates on the latest news from Iran, Gaza, and the West Bank, where the EU has sanctioned the most extremist settlers.

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