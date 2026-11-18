Wednesday, November 18, 2026, Istanbul

What if the very information you trust is being weaponized against you? In the latest episode of badlands, Saman Nazari of the Alliance4Europe’s Counter Disinformation Network joins host Borzou Daragahi to peel back the layers of modern disinformation tactics that are infiltrating social media feeds and influencing global narratives.

Saman reveals the chilling evolution of disinformation tactics from the Cold War to today and explains how foreign actors, particularly Russia are active participants in shaping political unrest and division.

Also in the episode, Borzou answers questions in interview with Azerbaijan’s Anewz and NewsX World about how Europe is grappling with the hybrid threats as well as the conventional war in eastern Europe, and the class war erupting on the streets of cities in France, Belgium, and elsewhere.

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