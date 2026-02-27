Friday, February 27, 2026, Paris

There was a significant revelation about the US military and the artificial intelligence technology sector this week. It spilled open during a spat between the Amazon-backed tech firm Anthropic and the Pentagon. It revealed how deeply AI has become integrated into military operations. It also provides a rare and rather detailed log of an AI firm’s involvement with the US military.

Anthropic Chief Executive Dario Amodei announced on Thursday, Feb. 26, that the company wanted assurances from the US military that it would not use its AI tools, notably its popular Claude AI assistant, to conduct the mass surveillance of Americans or to power autonomous weapons, or killer drones or robots.

Amodei warned the Pentagon wants the San Francisco-based Anthropic to “remove safeguards” it has in place for its AI and accede only to “lawful uses.” He said the Pentagon has also threatened to blacklist the company if it failed to agree by the end of the workday on February 27.

The Pentagon has rejected the contention that it was seeking to implement mass surveillance of Americans or that it was using AI for autonomous weapons. More on the Pentagon’s response below.

Amodei began by declaring that he believes “deeply” in the “existential importance” of using AI technology to defend the US and “other democracies, and to defeat our autocratic adversaries.”

“Claude is extensively deployed across the Department of War and other national security agencies for mission-critical applications, such as intelligence analysis, modeling and simulation, operational planning, cyber operations, and more.”

—Dario Amodei, Anthropic

He said the company has collaborated with both the “Department of War and the intelligence community,” disclosing that his firm was among the first AI companies “to deploy our models in the US government’s classified networks.” That means that its AI models have been used to quickly process communications intercepts from abroad.

He added that Anthropic was also among the first “to provide custom models for national security customers,” which could mean US or other country’s intelligence and military apparatuses.

“Claude is extensively deployed across the Department of War and other national security agencies for mission-critical applications, such as intelligence analysis, modeling and simulation, operational planning, cyber operations, and more,” he said.

According to the Pentagon, Anthropic was awarded a single $200 million contract last year to “develop prototype frontier AI capabilities to address critical national security challenges across warfighting and enterprise domains.”

He notes that Anthropic rejected contracts from companies linked to China “advocated for strong export controls on chips to ensure a democratic advantage.”

Amodei defended his company’s service for the military, noting that it has “never raised objections to particular military operations nor attempted to limit use of our technology in an ad hoc manner.”

But he draws that line at using AI to spy on Americans, as opposed to “lawful foreign intelligence and counterintelligence missions,” warning that the practice raises civil liberties concerns. And he rejects the use of Anthropic’s technology for “fully autonomous weapons” as opposed to “partially autonomous weapons, like those used today in Ukraine.”

He said the company would stick to its ethics regardless of what punishment the Pentagon metes out to the company. “These threats do not change our position: we cannot in good conscience accede to their request,” he said.

The US government response to the statement was also curious.

Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell said the “Department of War has no interest in using AI to conduct mass surveillance of Americans (which is illegal) nor do we want to use AI to develop autonomous weapons that operate without human involvement.”

Note that he says the Pentagon has no interest in conducting mass surveillance but does not include the CIA or the NSA, which conducts most electronic surveillance of communications worldwide.

The word “involvement” is also ambiguous. Of course someone would have to be involved in sending an autonomous drone on its mission. The actual worry is that there is no human oversight, particularly control over pulling the trigger or launching the Hellfire missile.

Once they were colorful misfits declaring “don’t be evil.”

Now they are a band of Alex Karp wannabes cheerleading US militarism

Defense Under-Secretary Emil Michael chimed in, but did little to clarify what the Pentagon intended to do with the technology. Instead he smeared Amodei as “a liar” with a “God-complex” who “wants nothing more than to try to personally control the US military and is ok putting our nation’s safety at risk.”

In other words, the US is definitely trying to use AI to spy on Americans and launch AI-powered weaponry that autonomously makes the decision to open fire.

It’s no surprise that senior US military officials would lie and obfuscate. That’s a time-honored tradition dating back to the Vietnam War. But what caught my attention in all this was Amodei’s me-too boosterism, his gratuitous slavishness to American exceptionalism.

It shows just how far Silicon Valley has veered toward the right. Once they were colorful misfits declaring “don’t be evil.” Now they are a band of Alex Karp wannabes cheerleading US militarism. These companies need to come under much tighter reins. They are not our friends. Rage against their machines.

