US Airstrikes Endanger Iran Peace Talks

Tuesday, May 26, 2026, Istanbul

Iranians are warning of a wider war following US airstrikes on the country late Monday or early Tuesday. On the latest edition of badlands, I discuss how little the latest attack makes sense.

Also on today’s jam-packed podcast:

Why Iran might got internet restored

Whether Israel might face more international pressure

Whether the United Arab Emirates may be facing the same kind of isolation it once imposed on Qatar

How Turkey’s democracy is failing

A great talk last night on France 24 with Francois Picard included debate about how Iran, Israel, the Gulf, and the US are trying to shape the ongoing crisis.

The entire discussion can be viewed below, but some choice excerpts are included in my latest podcast.

In a deep dive with Pakistan Express 24/7’s Fahd Hassan, I discuss the latest developments across the region, including in Iran, Israel, and the Gulf, including the role of China and Pakistan in the negotiations.

Also in today’s editions, more talk about Iran, as well as Israel and Turkey, on India’s NewsX World with host Ellie Richardson.

Please listen, watch, and subscribe!