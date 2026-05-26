badlands

badlands

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Transcript

US Airstrikes Endanger Iran Peace Talks

Talk of negotiations marred by increasing violence. Plus the latest from Israel, Turkey, and the US
Borzou Daragahi's avatar
Borzou Daragahi
May 26, 2026

Tuesday, May 26, 2026, Istanbul

Iranians are warning of a wider war following US airstrikes on the country late Monday or early Tuesday. On the latest edition of badlands, I discuss how little the latest attack makes sense.

Also on today’s jam-packed podcast:

  • Why Iran might got internet restored

  • Whether Israel might face more international pressure

  • Whether the United Arab Emirates may be facing the same kind of isolation it once imposed on Qatar

  • How Turkey’s democracy is failing

A great talk last night on France 24 with Francois Picard included debate about how Iran, Israel, the Gulf, and the US are trying to shape the ongoing crisis.

The entire discussion can be viewed below, but some choice excerpts are included in my latest podcast.

In a deep dive with Pakistan Express 24/7’s Fahd Hassan, I discuss the latest developments across the region, including in Iran, Israel, and the Gulf, including the role of China and Pakistan in the negotiations.

Also in today’s editions, more talk about Iran, as well as Israel and Turkey, on India’s NewsX World with host Ellie Richardson.

Please listen, watch, and subscribe!

badlands is a reader-supported podcast. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Borzou Daragahi · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture