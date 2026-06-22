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US-Iran Talks Balk Over Lebanon, Trump Threats

Plus, why comedian Tim Dillon likens Iran to an insolent daughter
Borzou Daragahi's avatar
Borzou Daragahi
Jun 22, 2026

Monday, June 22, 2026, Istanbul

Iran and the US talks get underway in Switzerland, but almost immediately fall apart. The Iranian delegation stood up JD Vance just as he was waiting for his photo op!

In today’s podcast I discuss why I believe the talks will continue in fits and starts over the coming weeks despite the initial hiccups.

Plus, comedian Tim Dillon hilariously describes Iran as a poorly behaving teenaged girl who gets the upper hand over her boomer mom.

I also join Express 24/7’s Fahd Hassan in a discussion about the role the Lebanon conflict will play in the talks, and whether the diplomats involved can overcome the differing positions.

And, in an interview with India’s NewxX World, I discuss the fragmentation of the Gulf States as a result of the war, and whether the US can overcome Israel’s spoiler role.

Please listen or watch, share, and subscribe!

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