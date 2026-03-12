US Tech Firms Could Be Targets In Iran War

Thursday, March 13, 2026, Istanbul
In the last day or so Iran’s pro-Revolutonary Guard Tasnim news agency issued a statement meant to strike fear across the US tech sector.
It was a list of US-based companies that it said could be subject to attack. They included high-tech companies that are the darlings of Wall Street: Google, Microsoft, Palantir, IBM, Nvidia, Amazon, and Oracle.
Why would Iran target these companies?
Listen or watch.
badlands is a reader-supported publication an podcast. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming ap aid subscriber.