US Tech Firms Could Be Targets In Iran War

Palantir and Microsoft and others are embedded in the US military
Mar 12, 2026

Thursday, March 13, 2026, Istanbul

In the last day or so Iran’s pro-Revolutonary Guard Tasnim news agency issued a statement meant to strike fear across the US tech sector.

It was a list of US-based companies that it said could be subject to attack. They included high-tech companies that are the darlings of Wall Street: Google, Microsoft, Palantir, IBM, Nvidia, Amazon, and Oracle.

Why would Iran target these companies?

Listen or watch.

