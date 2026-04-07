Tuesday, Aptil 7, 2026, Istanbul

Hungary’s April 12 elettions could finally end the political career of Viktor Orban, rhe rightwing populist and Vladimir Putin ally who has ruled the country since 2010.

Orban, mired in allegations of corruption, is losing to challlenger Peter Magyar. He is a one-time loyalist to Orban who broke with him two years ago.

Marc Roscoe Loustau of the Central European University is a scholar based in Budapest. He spoke with me recently about the upcoming vote, and its broader regional and global implications.