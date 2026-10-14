War, And Rumors of War Across The Middle East (S01E170)

Wednesday, October 14, 2026, Paris

We’re on the precipice of a major escalation in the Middle East, drawing in numerous regional countries and global powers.

In the latest totally free episode of badlands, I sort through the various dimensions of the conflict—from the Iranian strikes on ships passing through the US-protected corridor along the Strait of Hormuz, to the uneasy, temporary calm between Hezbollah and Israel and southern Lebanon, as well as the raging battles between Yemen’s Ansar Allah government in Sana’a and Saudi Arabia.

I also examine the Fairford airbase incident in England, which raises questions about the credibility of the UK government and the pain tolerance of the US.

Also in this episode, I discuss Iran’s relationship to Hezbollah in an interview with Azerbaijani television. We explore how Iran gets money to Hezbollah, and the purpose of the aid.

In an interview with Pakistan TV, I also discuss whether the war between Iran and the US will resume before the mid-term elections, as well as the role of the Israel lobby in shaping US foreign policy.

Finally, I discuss the impact of the war between the Houthis in Yemen and Saudi Arabia on aviation and energy markets, as well as Riyadh’s ambitions.