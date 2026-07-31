badlands

badlands

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War Escalates In Iran, While Trump Peddles Peace For Gaza (S01E119)

Neocons demand more war crimes as civilians suffer
Borzou Daragahi's avatar
Borzou Daragahi

Friday, July 31, 2026, Boston

The war continues to escalate as neocons demand the US commit more war crimes.

In the latest episode of badlands, I discuss the latest atrocity in the war, the latest act of malpractice in mainstream journalism, and the intellectual crimes being committed by the neoconservatives in Washington.

Plus, in interviews with India’s NewsX World, I discuss the latest developments around the Gulf, and the latest declaration of a breakthrough in talks to establish a durable peace for the long-suffering Palestinians in Gaza.

badlands is a viewer-supported podast. To receive new episodes and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

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