War Escalates In Iran, While Trump Peddles Peace For Gaza (S01E119)

Friday, July 31, 2026, Boston

The war continues to escalate as neocons demand the US commit more war crimes.

In the latest episode of badlands, I discuss the latest atrocity in the war, the latest act of malpractice in mainstream journalism, and the intellectual crimes being committed by the neoconservatives in Washington.

Plus, in interviews with India’s NewsX World, I discuss the latest developments around the Gulf, and the latest declaration of a breakthrough in talks to establish a durable peace for the long-suffering Palestinians in Gaza.