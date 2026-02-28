War Without Precedent

(Video: Appearance on France 24, Friday, February 27, 2026.)

Saturday, February 28, 2026, Paris

America and Israel attacked Iran this morning with a barrage of airstrikes targeting its military sites and political leadership. Iran responded far more robustly and quickly than expected, launching missiles at both Israel and US bases in the Arabian Peninsula, including Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Kuwait.

Reports of casualties are trickling in. Some describe a large number of casualties at a US base in Bahrain, a claim the Americans have reportedly denied. Horrifying footage emereged of a girl’s school in which five schoolchildren killed in an Israel airstrike on a school in southern Iran.

Aftermath of the bombing of a school by US and Israeli forces in southern Iran.

Videos showed plumes of smoke rising from Tehran to Tabriz, from northern Israel to Manama, home to the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet. Iran has already throttled internet access in an attempt to prevent any regime opponents from organizing, but also blocking access to information about casualties.

The war many of us have been dreading for decades has begun, and it is escalating far more rapdily than many expected.

President Donald Trump, wearing a baseball cap to hide his squinting, delivered a speech from a Teleprompter this morning. He warned that the war would continue until Iran’s nuclear and missile arsenal were degraded.

But he also called for regime change, though he seemed to place its burden on the Iranian people. He called them to head into the streets and seize control of the country once the bombing stopped, shirking responsibility for the aftermath of the war.

“Stay sheltered. Don’t leave your home,” he said. “When we are finished, take over your government. It will be yours to take.”

Although Iran is far weaker than the US and Israel’s combined forces, it can still inflict a lot of damage on both countries, something even Trump acknowledged. “The lives of our courageous heroes may be lost and we may have casualties,” he said, adding, “That often happens in war.”

US officials have been reportedly saying the war will last days and not hours. Iran, admitting that strikes have already killed several senior officias, has also ramped up the rhetoric. “We warned you!” wrote Ebrahim Azizi, a member of Iran’s parliament. “Now you have started down a path which [whose] end is no longer in your control.”

He later posted a map of the Middle East (below) showing US bases and troop numbers, describing them as legitimate targets of Iranian counterattacks.

Map posted by Iranian official showing US bases and force numbers.

The Iranian regime is despicable and largely despised, but my sense is that it garners enough support among the population that this war won’t bring it down. With Trump calling on Iranians again to head into the streets, he could very well ignite a civil war that would destabilize the Middle East and Europe. If chaos and civil conflict ensue, Trump can claim the US gave the Iranians an opportunity, but it’s their fauly if they’re not advanced enough to embrace democracy.

Any attempt to wrest Iran away from its Russian and Chinese patrons could also trigger a backlash by the world powers. Moscow and Beijing have already provided material and intelligence support for Iran, and could intervene more decisively should Iran appear to be losing badly.

But we are in uncharted territory. The US has never been in a head-on war with a country of Iran’s population, size, and industrial power. Iran has never faced off against adversaries as powerful and determined to do maximum damage as the US and Israel.

