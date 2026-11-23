Monday, November 23, 2026, Istanbul

Tensions in the Persian Gulf, Eastern Europe, and the West Bank are reaching a boiling point.

In the latest episode of badlands, host Borzou Daragahi breaks down the implications of ongoing military actions between Iran and the US, Ukraine’s alliance and Russia, and the ongoing pogroms by Israelis against Palestinians in the West Bank.

He discusses updates on Iran’s provocative maneuvers in the Strait of Hormuz, including potential strikes against US interests and the dire economic ramifications of escalating conflict.

In an interview with India’s News World, he discusses Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian’s stark warnings about his country’s economic struggles.

He also answers questions about the ongoing negotiations between Israel’s Likud party and the Yashar party of Gadi Eisenkott. He also shares insights into the rising violence in the West Bank, connecting it to broader Israeli policies.

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In this episode, Borzou also joins Pakistan TV to dissect Brexit and whether ongoing talks between the UK and EU represent a genuine shift towards rebuilding ties or merely a band-aid over the wounds of the British decision to leave the bloc.

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