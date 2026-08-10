badlands

badlands

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What It Means For The US To Lose, What It Means For Iran to Win (S01E125)

Plus, the updates on the latest esclations between Houthis and Saudi-backed forces in Yemen
Borzou Daragahi's avatar
Borzou Daragahi

Monday, August 10, 2026, Paris

American defeat in Iran can lead to a smarter, less militaristic, and ultimately more succesful US.

Meanwhile, an Islamic Republic victory could lead to a more arrogant, belligerent, and repressive Iran—an authoritarian regime with a measure of historic legitimacy and a renewed lease on life.

On the latest edition of badlands, I step back from the headlines a bit to discuss what the emerging modus vivendi in the Persian Gulf conflict could mean in the long run, even as the war continues to unfold, with much of the latest fighting in the Red Sea and Yemen.

In interviews with India’s NewsX World, I also discuss the latest talks over the Strait of Hormuz between Iran and Oman and the escalating conflict between Houthis and Saudi Arabia and its allies along the southern edge of the Arabian Peninsula.

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