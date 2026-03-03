‘What We Need Are Revolutionary Leaders’

Wednesday, March 3, 2026

The 2026 midterm elections promise to be one of the most momentous in recent US history.

The vote is coming at a time of incredible change, risk, and opportunity in the US.

President Donald Trump is threatening the very pillars of American democracy. The Republicans controlling the Senate, House, and the Supreme Court are rubber-stamping his policies.

Opposition Democrats are considered too weak and too fixated on maintaining their share of power to stand up to him.

But a new band of progressive Democrats are rising up to challenge the status quo.

One of them is Joey Ruzevich, a former professional basketball player from the same area of suburban Chicago where I grew up.

He is challenging Sean Casten, a Democrat who has been criticized for being too cozy with the Israel lobby and too comfy with his own power, in a primary election to be held in just two weeks.

Casten sat down for an interview with me in which he discussed why he decided to run for federal office, his views on the war in Iran, and the carnage in Gaza, immigration, and other national issues.