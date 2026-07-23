badlands

badlands

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What Yemen Tells Us About The Iran War (S01E114)

Saudi ships burn off the coast of Yemen, while the 'neocon lite' crowd continues to predict American victory
Borzou Daragahi's avatar
Borzou Daragahi

Thursday, July 22, 2026, Chicago

In the latest edition of badlands, I discuss the Yemeni Houthi’s attacks on Saudi ships transiting the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, American attacks on civilian sites in Iran.

Plus, I offer my take on those who predict that Iran’s capabilities and resilience are overrated, and why I think they totally miss the point.

Also, watch or listen to my latest NewsX World interview—about Donald Trump’s inability to find an exit strategy, Lebanon’s future, and the possibility that the war could hurt the primacy of the petrodollar.

badlands is a listner-supported podcast. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a paid subscriber.

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