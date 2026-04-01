What’s Up With Iran’s Nuclear Program?

Thursday, April 2, 2026, Istanbul

Iran’s nuclear program was supposedly the reason that Israel and the US launched their war against Iran. Some US foreign policy critics considered it a ruse, an excuse to launch a war to weaken the only country capable of challenging the US and Israel for dominance in the Middle East.

The US may be considering a daring operation to deploy special forces in central Iran to seize Iran’s enriched uranium. But in a report by Le Monde, summarized by the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, satellite data suggested that Iran moved it fissile material away from the sites bombed last June by US bunker busters.

For all we know, Iran could already be pursuing the nuclear weaponization program it had set aside since 2003.

I spoke about Iran’s nuclear program in an recent interview with South Era Network, a recently launched news channel.