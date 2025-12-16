It was a low point during a weekend filled with awful news that also included an alleged ISIS terrorist attack on Jews attending a Hanukkah celebration in Australia, yet another deadly US mass shooting in theUS, and the killing of entertainment giant Rob Reiner and his wife in California.

I am referring to the airing of a town hall on CBS News featuring Erika Kirk, widow of the slain far-right influencer Charlie Kirk. The program, hyped frenetically on social media, was hosted by Bari Weiss, an undistinguished right-leaning commentator and blogger who was named editor-in-chief of CBS News after the network was acquired by Donald Trump ally and Oracle founder and Larry Ellison’s son.

The Saturday evening show was pathetic. The questions were obviously scripted. The audience was heavly evangelical. Bari Weiss was a terrible interviwer, asking cringy, leading questions that betrayed her shallow ideological biases. Both the program and surrounding marketing were widely dismissed as an especially depressing nadir in American journalism, and not just by commentators—even advertisers shunned it and it was a ratings flop.