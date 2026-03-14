Iranian Red Crescent rescue workers at a bomb site in Iran.

Saturday, March 14, 2026, Istanbul

Before the Iran war had started, I was on a television debate show with someone from a conservative think tank in the US. He argued that the then-impending US and Israeli war against Iran would eventually prompt a popular uprising. He said that as soon as those American fighter jets begin flying over Tehran the unhappy people of Iran would be inspired to head into the streets. The regime would come down and peace and democracy would reign.

We are now more than two weeks into the war. Thousands of bombs have struck Iran. Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei is dead. President Donald Trump boasts that he has destroyed 200% of Iran’s missile launchers and 300% of its navy have been destroyed.

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So where are the people of Iran? They’re either cowering at home in fear and if they’re out on the streets, they’re supporting the regime.

It’s understandable. Imagine the world’s biggest regional and global powers are bombing your country. What would you do?