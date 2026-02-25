badlands

badlands

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

'While Putin Lives, Ukraine War Will Continue'

Four years into thw war, scholar Anton Shekhovtsov discusses prospects for peace in Eastern Europe, and how the the conflict is impacting Europe
Borzou Daragahi's avatar
Borzou Daragahi
Feb 25, 2026

The Ukraine war began four years ago this week.

It has become a bloody war of attrition. Hundreds of thousands of people have been killed and continue to die, many of them Ukrainian civilians, including children.

The conflict has also reshaped global politics and alliances. Russia describes the war as part of a broad conflict against an expansionist West. Ukraine and its allies see the war as a a struggle for surival and an attempt to roll back a revanchist Russia yearning to re-establish its Empire.

The war has also receded into the background. Few are paying close attention. Even as the carnage continues.

Anton Shekhovtsov is a Ukrainian scholar at Central European University. He specializes in far right and fascist movements in Europe. He is also the cofounder of the Centre for Democratic Integrity in Vienna.

In this eye-opening interview, he discusses prospects for peace and how geopolitical shifts abroad—from Beijing to London to Washington—are impacting the war.

Please listen and consider subscribing at borzou.substack.com

Photo credit: The aftermath of a Feb. 22 Russian drone strike in Kyiv, which killed one person and injured 15, including 4 children. Credit: Ukrinform

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Borzou Daragahi · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture