'While Putin Lives, Ukraine War Will Continue'

The Ukraine war began four years ago this week.

It has become a bloody war of attrition. Hundreds of thousands of people have been killed and continue to die, many of them Ukrainian civilians, including children.

The conflict has also reshaped global politics and alliances. Russia describes the war as part of a broad conflict against an expansionist West. Ukraine and its allies see the war as a a struggle for surival and an attempt to roll back a revanchist Russia yearning to re-establish its Empire.

The war has also receded into the background. Few are paying close attention. Even as the carnage continues.

Anton Shekhovtsov is a Ukrainian scholar at Central European University. He specializes in far right and fascist movements in Europe. He is also the cofounder of the Centre for Democratic Integrity in Vienna.

In this eye-opening interview, he discusses prospects for peace and how geopolitical shifts abroad—from Beijing to London to Washington—are impacting the war.

Please listen and consider subscribing at borzou.substack.com

Photo credit: The aftermath of a Feb. 22 Russian drone strike in Kyiv, which killed one person and injured 15, including 4 children. Credit: Ukrinform