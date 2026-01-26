Alex Pretti, center, moments before he was killed by ICE agents in Minneapolis

I normally ignore New York Times columnist Tom Friedman’s work. Like myself, his best days are perhaps past him. He has mostly become an establishment shill pitching half-backed neoliberal economic schemes and white-washing Israel’s crimes against Palestinians.

Recently, however, a headline caught my eye: “Minneapolis and Gaza Now Share the Same Violent Language.” I had to click. What if ol’ Tom had somehow been red-pilled?

In retrospect, I wish I had stayed away. What he wrote was a somewhat incoherent attempt to liken the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents who shot dead nurse Alex Pretti on Saturday to Hamas fighters in Gaza. To be fair, he threw in a few little tsk-tsks at Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the IDF’s recent killing of journalists, the inevitable result, he wrote, of “terrible leaders who prefer easy, violent solutions to the hard work of negotiated problem-solving.”

If there’s any easy parallel to be made, it’s obviously between the state-backed Israeli Defense Forces terrorizing Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank and the ICE agents terrorizing Democratic Party-controlled cities such as Minneapolis, Chicago, and Los Angeles. Even the state-backed Basiji militias and uniformed security forces who slaughtered thousands and perhaps tens of thousands of people during the protests in Iran earlier this month are a better comparison.

Of course, atrocity comparisons are always problematic. There are differences of scale and motive in each act of state-backed violence. And such discussions often descend into the dumbest debates. Why aren’t the people standing up for Iran calling out Trump’s forces in Minneapolis? Why are those who condemned Israeli war crimes silent on the Islamic Republic? The Kurds suffered more than the Arabs suffered more than the Persians suffered more than the Armenians suffered more than the Jews. Yada yada yada.

I have been told repeatedly by human rights authorities that each nation and incident should be evaluated on its own merits. Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International refuse to fall into the trap of arguing, for example, that “despite its track record of torture and murder, Country X is a haven compared to country Y and its neighbors.”

But I still think that useful lessons can be drawn from the atrocities of Minneapolis, Gaza, and Iran, insights about the nature and motives of state-backed, fascistic-inflected killing of our time.

In each case, the state or state-backed perpetrators of violence blame the victims for their own deaths. In Gaza, Israeli officials and their boosters say that the women and children blown up in their homes or shot while waiting in line for food are guilty because they voted for Hamas more than 20 years ago and failed to overthrow the rule of an organization that Israel itself was funding.

In the US, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and her underlings smeared both Renee Good, the Minneapolis mom shot dead January 7 by ICE agents, and Pretti as “domestic terrorists” who FAFOed. And in Iran the regime accuses the thousands of young men and women lying in morgues of being “terrorists,” agents of foreign actors and “traitors” who deserved the ultimate punishment.

Such language turns unarmed victims of violence into perpetrators. It is meant to collateralize and dehumanize political opponents, to justify mass murder in the name of a larger, more important cause, be it cleansing Minneapolis of “illegals,” Tehran or Isfahan of infiltrators, or Gaza of Hamas.

Funerl for a Palestinian journalist killed by the IDF in Gaza.

In all three cases of violence, special rage is also directed at those committed to documenting the violence. In Gaza, the Israeli Defense Force has killed at least 234 journalists since Hamas’ deadly 2023 massacre of Israelis, including a CBS contributor, killed a few days ago. Pretti, who was videotaping the mayhem in the Twin Cities, was coming to the aid of two women who were also recording ICE operatives as they stormed through a residential neighborhood of their city. Iran has shut down the internet for more than two weeks to prevent footage of its atrocities from getting out.

In all three cases, the ruling regime knows that the behavior of their security forces is illegal, inhumane, and beyond social norms, and thus must not be documented. Still the footage has gotten out. In all three cases, footage of their actions has tarnished their reputations and exposed their depravity, and perhaps more importantly, destroyed their ability to shape the narrative. Thus the IDF, ICE, and Iran’s shock troops harbor murderous rage at both journalists and ordinary citizens documenting their crimes.

Tom Friedman argues in his piece that politics drives the violence. ICE kills Minnesotans and the IDF kills journalists to improve the political prospects of Trump and Netanyahu, respectively, he writes. Maybe. But I think there might be something deeper at work.

‘In America and the Middle East, this macabre celebration of violence is perhaps at the heart of all fascist cults’

In Israel, Iran, and Minnesota, the state thugs and their backers—whether Ali Khamenei, bezalel Smotrich, or Stephen Miller—have proven themselves to be vengeful and sadistic about murder. IDF soldiers have regularly mocked their victims on countless videos posted online.

Pro-regime gunmen in Iran.

The ICE operative who killed Goode blurted out “fucking bitch,” after he shot her in the face three times, and an ICE operative clapped like a seal after his fellow goons executed Pretti in a hail of gunfire. Iran’s internet remains shut, so we have yet to see the videos mocking protesters that emerge on pro-Revolutionary Guard Telegram channels after each protest. But videos have already shown up capturing the regime’s shock troops cheering boisterously after their murderous rampages.

Whether they hide behind internet blackouts in Iran, masks in Minneapolis, or in Merkavas and drone operation trailers in Gaza, the murderers shield their identities. They are faceless. They are ghosts. In America and the Middle East, this macabre celebration of violence is perhaps at the heart of all fascist cults, whether the ultimate aim is colonization of land or control of the political order. The bloodlust is meant to terrify, to stamp out hope. The message is don’t show up. You can’t fight back. Stay home. Suck it up. Be afraid. They have all the power. You are nothing.

(Quickly written. Please excuse any grammatical errors or incoherence. Maybe I will add more links to this piece later.)