Why Israel Is Picking A Fight With Turkey

Thursday, April 16, 2026, Istanbul

With a shaky US-enforced ceasefire in its war against Iran, ongoing fighting in Lebanon, and continued violence against Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank, you would think Israel has enough on its plate.

Apparently not. For some reason, Israel and its assets in the US have decided this is the right moment to also pick a fight with Turkey, a NATO member that boasts the alliance’s second largest army and hosts US nuclear weapons.

Turkey-based US analyst Sophie Fullerton, a lecturer at New York’s Fordham University, says Israel and its signal-boosters in the US are seeking the next existentital threat to justify continued American support. She notes in an interview with badlands that evangelical preachers likely within Israel’s US-based influence networks have begun speaking about Turkey, using fact-free talking points in a likely attempt to influence American policy.

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