Why Libya Was A Neocon Regime Change War, And Why It Wasn’t (S01E112)

Tuesday, July 21, 2026, Chicago

In the latest edition of badlands, Libya expert Anas el-Gomati and I examine our sympathy for the 2011 uprising that toppled ruler Muammer Gaddafi and ignited an ongoing civil conflict that has impoverished the country and handed it to rival armed gangs, (as described in S01E109).

Gomati describes why Libya remained in the crosshairs of Israel and Washington even after it dismantled its nuclear program and brokered a measure of peace with the West in the early 2000s. But he also explains the flaws in Gaddafi’s system that might have made a civil war after his fall inevitable.

Plus, in this episode I provide an update on the latest from the Iran war, and also discuss the tough quandaries of the Gulf states, Israel’s role in the current phase of the conflict, how propaganda shapes perceptions of the conflict, and how technology is impacting the war in an interview with India’s NewsX World.