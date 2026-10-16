Why Saudi Arabia Fell Back Into The Yemen Trap (S01E172)

Friday, October 16, 2026, Paris

The war between Saudi Arabia and Yemen’s Ansar Allah has escalated dramatically, undermining the Arabian Peninsula’s financial aspirations and unsettling the global economy.

In the latest episode of badlands, scholar and former US diplomat Annelle Sheline joins host Borzou Daragahi for an extraordinary discussion of Yemen’s history and how the Saudi Arabia appears to have stumbled into a trap set up Ansar Allah, or the Houthis as they are popularly known.

The Quincy Institute analyst also discusses her public departure from the US State Department over Washington’s support for Israel’s horror campaign in Gaza.

In the episode, Borzou also discusses the extraordinary Reuters investigation showing the extent of the damage to crucial Gulf infrastructure caused by Iran’s missiles and drones, and what they say about Tehran’s capabilities.