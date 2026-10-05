Why Saudi Will Likely Lose Its New War Against Houthis (S01E164)

Monday, October 5, 2026, Paris

As if the Middle East didn’t have enough troubles, as if energy markets weren’t already constrained, Saudi Arabia declared a fresh military offensive against Yemen’s Ansar Allah, also known as the Houthis, which controls the capital and an expanding swath of territory.

The escalation comes amid major victories by Ansar Allah in it’s attempt to expand control over Yemen.

In the latest episode of badlands, I discuss the latest Saudi Arabia's offensive and try to show why it is likely bound for failure.

I also discuss the diplomatic efforts, if any, surrounding the Yemen conflict and the pressure on other countries to intervene in an interview with Pakistan TV.

And in an interview with India’s NewsX World, I describe the latest from Yemen, as well as more horror in Gaza.