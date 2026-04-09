Mohammed bin Zayed, leader of the United Arab Emirates (center) and Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sisi (rght)

Thursday, April 9, 2026, Istanbul

The day after the US and Iran agreed on Tuesday to a Pakistani-brokered truce, a surprise air raid targeted an Iranian oil installation in the country’s south.

Iran responded not by hitting Israel, which had targeted Iranian energy earlier in the war, but an energy facility in Fujairah, in the United Arab Emirates.

The UAE protested that it had not been responsible for the original attack. But images soon appeared showing the warplane that targeted Iran was in fact a French-made Mirage fighter operated regionally only by the UAE.

The UAE wants the war to go on, and along with Israel, will play a spoiler role in the coming weeks. It will use every tool at its disposal to reignite the conflict.

The UAE’s role in the chaos and misery of the Middle East is largely underappreciated and underreported. That’s thanks in part to its paid influencers in media and academia. But the UAE deserves far more scrutiny than it gets. Iran is often criticized for its meddling and adventures abroad. But the UAE has been just as or even more damaging to the stability of the region. The glittering towers and glamorous fun-filled social media images of Dubai and Abu Dhabi obscure a dark, grim, and bloody reality.