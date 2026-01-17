US Stealth bomber

Just a few weeks after Donald Trump was sworn in as president, he warned the Pentagon that he would be making cuts to the massive US defense budget. He asked planners to trim about $50 billion a year from US military spending, or about 8%, over the course of the next five years.

“Need to cut the fat (HQ) and grow the muscle (warfighters),” his self described “War” Secrretary Pete Hegseth boasted in a post on X.

What a difference a few months can make! Trump and his handlers have in recent days not only reversed course on his plan to reduce military spending, they are demanding that military spending go beyond the nearly $900 billion it is now and the $1 trillion originally envisioned to an astronomical $1.5 trillion dollars. Instead of modest decreases over the next five years, Trump is seeking a 50% increase over the initial request.

​​”This will allow us to build the ‘Dream Military’ that we have long been entitled to and, more importantly, that will keep us SAFE and SECURE, regardless of foe,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

US war spending in 2024, the latest numbers available, was already triple that of China, according to Stockholm Peace Research Institute (SIPRI, a think tank devoted to tracing the global arms industry. That’s even though China has a population that is triple that of the US. American spending on weapons, soldiers, and military bases already dwarfs the rest of the world, as the handy chart I made below—culled from SIPRI data—shows.

Many fear the extra spending will portend more wars. They point to Trump’s military actions over the last year, including the record-setting bombing of Somalia, the bunker buster attacks on Iran’s nuclear sites, airstrikes in Yemen, the abduction of Nicolas Maduro in Venezuela, and the fresh threats to force regime change in Iran, take control of Greenland, along with threats against Canada, Mexico, and whatever other country pisses off him on any particular day.

But with bases and major military hardware positioned all on every continent and sea, the US already has more than enough military power for Trump and Hegseth’s fantasies. An obsequious Congress filled with eager warmongers of both parties would slavishly vote to provide for any emergency provisions for unexpected wars.

I also doubt Trump has the expensive ambitions many ascribe to him. Note the pinprick operation against Venezuela and all the big talk about Iran, only to draw back from a full-scale attack. Even his strategy for seizing Greenland reads more like a white-collar extortion caper than a World War II documentary.

In any case, as much of an American chauvinist as Trump is, he’s not much of a planner. It’s doubtful the huge budget boost is part of some grand plan for global domination. Some military analysts have said the budget increase shouldn’t be surprising, given the outsized ambitions of current Pentagon planners for the Golden missile defense and new fighter jets.

As with much of Trump’s actions, his aim is probably more domestic than global. The reversal on the increase came after months of failure on the economy, the coverup of the Jeffrey Epstein files. It comes ahead of the expected Republicans loss of control over Congress in November elections, which will seal his status as a powerless lame duck.

Radically increasing US military spending looks like a way of sealing his legacy, as second-term presidents often feel compelled. He wants to shape America’s trajectory long past his presidency. This expenditure will reward and further empower Trump’s billionaire financiers, including insidious defense-tech firms such as Palantir. It also favors regressive, aggressive and reactionary elements of the American right, fake macho poseurs epitomized by Hegseth and failed deputy FBI director Dan Bongino, that remain true to Trump.

More importantly, prioritizing military investment over healthcare, education, and infrastructure will accelerate the disfiguring of America. Trump said the increased spending on war machinery and personnel is possible because of “the tremendous numbers being produced by tariffs from other countries” and “the tremendous income that they bring.” But pretty much no one else agrees with him. Economists estimate that the budget will burden Americans with an additional $5.8 trillion in debt over the next decade on top of the $36.2 trillion they are all already under water. That will increase borrowing costs, reduce public resources, and foreclose a decent future for all but the wealthiest Americans. That means more deprivation for Americans whose schools and hospitals, roads, bridges, power lines, and sewage pipes will further deteriorate.

The surge in spending may or may not amount to marginally more misery, death, and pain for the people who are victims of the US militarism abroad. But it will certainly mean more suffering for all but the most privileged Americans.

