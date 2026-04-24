Friday, April 24, 2026, Paris

(Reprinted from the Singapore Straits Times)

An Iranian woman adorning the grave of a loved one killed during the US-Israeli war against the Islamic republic, in southern Tehran, on April 23, 2026. PHOTO: AFP

Borzou Daragahi

PARIS – The US attempt to pressure Iran into a quick deal by halting traffic to its Persian Gulf ports may ultimately fail, experts said, because the country systematically stockpiles spare parts, industrial components, imported necessities, food and fuel.

Hardened by decades of sanctions, Iran’s economy is built to endure tremendous stresses.

Its most crucial ports may now be blocked, but Iran has other routes, including ports in the Caspian Sea and land routes at borders with Azerbaijan, Armenia, Turkey, Iraq, Pakistan, Afghanistan and Turkmenistan.