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Will War Against Iran Lead To Anything Good?

I am peppered with tough questions about the Iran war for an entire hour
Borzou Daragahi's avatar
Borzou Daragahi
Mar 23, 2026

Monday, March 23, 2026, Van, Turkey

Former Chinese diplomat and host of the podcast “Devil’s AdvocateHan Yang me on his show to answer some of his tough questions about the origins of the Iran war, the state of the Iranian opposition, and prospects for Iranian democracy.

He was also the first to interview me about my visit this weekend to the Iran-Turkey border, where I interviewed many Iranians coming back and forth across the frontier.

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