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Yemen’s Houthis Complicate Middle East War

The participation of the group will have economic and strategic impact
Borzou Daragahi's avatar
Borzou Daragahi
Mar 30, 2026

Monday, March 30, 2026, Istanbul

Yemen’s Houthi-led government fired a missile at Israel for the first time since hte war began on Saturday, marking its debut in the war launched by Israel and the US against Iran.

The missile was easily shot down, the Israelis said.

But the Iran-allied group’s participation in the conflict will complicate any US attempt to seize Iranian territory. The Houthis are well-positioned to wreak havoc on US assets positioned across the Arabian Peninsula.

But they can also close the Bab al-Mandeb strait through which both Gulf oil and Suez Canal ships transit from the Mediterranean to the Red seas. That would deliver yet another major body blow to the global economy.

I discussed all this and more with NewsX.

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