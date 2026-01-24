Not creative, not intersting, not sustainable, not cool.

That cute little AI-generated video of a cat making oysters for her kittens? It’s killing the planet by rapidly wiping away all the gains made by solar, wind, and battery technologies in recent years.

“Just to generate one minute of AI slop for a free trial, and not even at high resolution, you can drive a car 100 kilometers,” says the scholar Diana Ürge-Vorsatz, co-author of an unsettling new peer-reviewed paper in the journal Nature Reviews Clean Technology.

—Diana Ürge-Vorsatz, Central European University

Ürge-Vorsatz, and co-author Felix Creutzig, both scholars at the department of environmental sciences and policy at Central European University in Vienna, say that the electricity demands created by AI data centers and cloud computing promoted by Wall Street and the tech broligarchy are wiping out the promise of sustainable energyto forestall climate change and prevent rising atmospheric temperatures.

“Rapid expansion of renewables has thus far mostly covered fast-growing energy demand rather than displacing fossil fuels,” the paper states. “New demand drivers such as data centers and cooling could reverse declining demand trends from 2024 to 2025 without further effort.”

In other words, the rising efficacy and declining costs of producing, storing, and distributing clean energy generated by the wind and sun was slowly displacing dirty fossil fuels such as oil, gas, and coal. According to the paper, entitled “Energy demand and decarbonization in 2025 and beyond,” clean energy generation in the first three quarters of last year outpaced demand growth for the first time.

But the rise of data centers is wiping out such gains. Data centers worldwide currently use 415 terawatt-hours of electricity and are expected to more than double to 945 TWh by 2030, according to data from the International Energy Agency cited in the paper.

AI is just one culprit. So-called “cloud computing”—really just storing data on someone else’s computer instead of your own—is also negating all the hard work of the engineers and scientists who’ve quadrupled clean energy production since the Paris Agreement of 2015.

“Storing something on the cloud is generating so much unnecessary power use,” she says. “Whereas putting it on your hard drive uses no extra energy.”

The one-two punch of people generating “completely useless things like the hamster Santa Claus doing somersaults” and then downloading and sharing it via cloud storage services is burning up energy at levels that are “very scary,” she says.

Ürge-Vorsatz says when she explains the impact of the new technologies to policymakers and ordinary citizens “they are always quite shocked.”

“The extra energy we will need to fuel our data center needs and cool them will probably be more than we can create with renewable energy capacity,” she says. “Even with huge successes in energy production, we are not able to keep pace.”

Ürge-Vorsatz describes a year 2050 when the climate is so disrupted that the world economy “will go into permanent recession” and food prices soar as biodiversity declines and extreme weather events will wipe out any growth from AI or robotics or any other technological advances.

“The whole world will have to be full of solar parks, wind farms, and nuclear plants.”

—Diana Ürge-Vorsatz, Central European University

“If we keep emitting just as much carbon dioxide as before, we will lose most of nature and wilderness,” she says. “The whole world will have to be full of solar parks, wind farms, and nuclear plants.”

Both AI and cloud computing are being heavily pushed by global finance and tech companies, including Oracle, Google, Microsoft, and Amazon, who are aggressively bribing local, state, and national politicians to allow them to build their ugly data centers all over the US and elsewhere. The tech profiteers’ aim is profits, riches, and power, even if that means creating artificial demand, even at the cost of the well-being of all of us. They, their kids, and their families will do fine on their islands, in their bunkers, and aboard their yachts. We won’t.

(Please excuse any typos. For additional reading, check out my 2024 Stimson Center pieceabout advances in battery technology.)