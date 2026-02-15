Iranians in the Diaspora protest outside Munich Security Conference on Saturday.

Talks between the US and Iran are reportedly scheduled to resume on Tuesday in Geneva, amid intensified push by Israel and Iranian exiles for an American-backed regime change war.

On Saturday thousands of Iranian monarchists protested in favor of regime change around the world. They threw their support behind the son of the late monarch, Maryland resident Reza Pahlavi. Last week, in addition to the USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier group, now deployed in the Arabian Sea, US President Donald Trump confirmed the deployment of the world’s largest aircraft carrier, the USS Gerald R Ford.

That, plus US military hardware already positioned in the Middle East, is a lot of firepower but not nearly enough to be bring about the regime change sought by opponents of the Islamic Republic. The weeks-long series of US airstrikes apparently being envisioned could very well weaken the regime enough to trigger a civil conflict, especially if Israel and the CIA prop up armed insurgencies along the country’s periphery.

US and Israel are using popular Diaspora opposition to the regime and the Iranian people’s democratic aspirations as a fig leaf for their cynical hard-power goals

There are also indications that the US isn’t seeking regime change. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Vice President JD Vance have repeatedly sought to scale back expectations. “If the Iranian people want to overthrow the regime, that’s up to the Iranian people,” Vance said. “What we’re focused on right now is the fact that Iran can’t have a nuclear weapon.”

Even US Senator Lindsey Graham basically conceded during a forum at the Munich Security Conference that the US has no viable plan for a day after regime change and considers baby Shah a lightweight.

Here’s Danny Citrinowicz, a former longtime Israeli intelligence analyst, writing for Ynet:

Senior officials in Washington’s security establishment seem to recognize that the United States lacks a cohesive internal opposition in Iran with which it can work. In addition, Washington has no intention of deploying ground forces and does not plan to wage a broad, sustained air campaign. These are three necessary conditions for bringing down the regime in Tehran. Even if the improbable were to occur and the regime did collapse, Iran would not necessarily become a democracy. A more likely scenario is that it would descend into internal power struggles that could push the country toward civil war.

The Trump administration and its Israeli backers know this. They may pay lip service to democracy and the protesters, at least 7,000 of whom were killed in ferocious regime-instigated violence on January 8 and 9. But Washington is effectively using popular Diaspora opposition to the regime and the Iranian people’s democratic aspirations as a fig leaf for their cynical hard-power goals. Those include defanging the last major threat to Israel’s regional dominance.

USS Gerald R. Ford: Credit U.S. Navy photo

The upcoming talks are unlikely to lead to a deal. The first negotiations on Feb. 6 were supposed to set up a framework, i.e. what topics would be discussed. Iran has insisted that the talks be limited to Iran’s nuclear program. The US is under pressure by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to expand that to include Iran’s missile program, its support for allied militias in the Middle East, and its human rights record.

We don’t know what exactly the US has agreed to. Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner and Special Envoy Witkoff will lead the American delegation. Axios reported that US Middle East envoy presented Omani meditators a document that presumably lays out US redlines, which Iranians have confirmed receiving. Iran may agree to zero enrichment on Iranian soil in exchange for sanctions relief. It may even agree to curtail support or rein in its regional allies. But it will go to war before it will give up its missile program, as Israel and US hardliners are demanding.

The US has the firepower to obliterate Iran. But that doesn’t mean a resolution of the conflict will come quickly and cheaply. Iran will be far more prepared for armed conflict this time around than last June, when it was caught off guard by an Israeli sneak attack on its air defenses and communications.

The 12-day war revealed the extent of Israeli infiltration of worldwide technology systems and apps. If Iranians were wise, they would have spent the months since to build out alternative communications and command and control systems that do not rely on globally available technology and are either proprietary or analogue.

As I discussed earlier this week, China has also likely lent Iran a helping hand with surveillance and intelligence support and missile parts. The US may be rushing to move assets to the Gulf, but Iran has been stocking up on weaponry. Iran signaled that it is ready to negotiate with the US, offering up potential economic deals designed to appeal to Trump. It’s likely just playing for time. The longer the talks stretch on, the better prepared Iran will be once war begins.

