Jimmy Dore opposes establishment media.

Jimmy Dore hates the mainstream media. The theme song to the comedian’s daily podcast goes, “Establishment media sucks. It’s all gaslighting, so good luck.” He also spends much of his one-hour show trashing news outlets, whether the New York Times or CNN, carving out a brand for himself as an edgy contrarian adjacent to the dirtbag left.

But here’s the crazy thing: Both Jimmy and his cast of fellow comedians spend much of the show reading, word-for-word, news articles from those very same mainstream media outlets they rubbish.

Jimmy Dore is not alone. Whether Nick Fuentes on the far right or Sam Seder on the left or Saager and Krystal trying to find a middle way, these podcasters make names for themselves by offering up an “independent” alternative to the “mainstream media.” But their shows are almost entirely dependent on the hard work of the same news outlets—whether an Associated Press report on Venezuela, a Washington Post or NPR story from the White House, or even a meteorology report from a local television channel.

I bring this up as yet another dreadful round of cuts appear to be impacting news organizations in America. The Washington Post owner and Amazon billionaire Jeff Bezos is getting ready to slash jobs on the international, sports, and other desks of the paper, even as he flushes $40 million down the toilet to buy the rights to the cruddy Melania Trump documentary.

Meanwhile CBS News’ ideological minder, Bari Weiss has announced plans to cut journalists and producers from the news outlets to make way for an unimpressive cast of mostly rightwing shills who will do commentary.

This will be the latest wave of cuts further draining news organizations of staff and capacity. I myself was cut from my full-time job as an international correspondent at The Independent more than two years ago. I was laid off along with 50 other people, including my boss. All across the industry, news outlets keep shrinking their budgets for actual reporting and news coverage. They invest instead in “content” turned out by influencers, commentators, social media teams, and digital sweat shops.

But where does the raw material for the “content” come from? Who gathers the news that the commentators crack jokes about and the increasingly AI-powered aggregators spit out? At some point in the information supply chain, somebody has to actually go to the press conferences given by the politician being mocked. Someone has to travel to cover the war being vehemently opposed or cheered on. Someone has to be on the scene of the hurricane response being criticized. Podcasts, newsletters, commentators, and social media feeds are completely dependent on the reporting of professional journalists.

Quick takes, commentary, talking heads, and analysis are cheap to produce. But they cannot substitute for costly and time-consuming reporting from the ground. Only reporting can see up close whether the spin, claims, or carefully tailored leaks fed to media have a basis in reality. Only someone on the ground can uncover, follow up, on and investigate reports of human rights abuses by security forces or civilian deaths in air strikes.

Anyone can do commentary. But the barrier to entry to running an actual news operation is much higher. How is it good business to destroy the only thing your company can do better than anyone else?

The latest waves of cuts come at a time when there is actually more demand than ever for news. People are gobbling up news on their phones, while in their cars, while working at the gym. So many stories merit more coverage than commentary. They include the continuing violence against Palestinians in Gaza, the horror in Sudan, a possible US war with Iran, and the consequences of US intervention in Venezuela.

The tragedy is that a lot of the cutbacks were avoidable, the result of bad decisions made by publishers, media executives, and policymakers. They include allowing corporate financiers to saddle news organizations with debt; failing to ascertain the impact of the internet before it was too late; and allowing search engines and artificial intelligence large-language models to steal the content produced by journalists.

Corporate conglomeration of news outlets has had other negative impacts. Reporting assignments, whether to Minneapolis or Moscow, must now be vetted by expensive security personnel or consultancies retained by news organizations. These advisers have convinced news outlets to pay for reporters to repeatedly attend costly hazardous environment training workshops (often run by their ex-military friends), even if they rarely go into war zones. Now, before an assignment. journalists must first fill out and submit time-consuming forms, which must be approved by security personnel before the journalist can proceed.

Insurers have raised insurance prices for journalists in conflict zones to astronomical heights, as much as $15,000 a week per reporter. That’s why Jeff Bezos’ issued a directive that Washington Post correspondents to “hold off on trips to conflict zones” ahead of his dreaded cuts.

Faced with rising costs they themselves have generated and time-consuming processes they have needlessly erected, mistrustful of the security judgement of their own journalists, many news organizations are simply opting out of on-the-ground coverage.

Faced with rising costs they themselves have generated and time-consuming processes they have needlessly erected, mistrustful of the security judgement of their own journalists, many news organizations are simply opting out of on-the-ground coverage. They mostly leave the vast majority of world and national reporting to news agencies, syndication services, or commentary. The end result is cookie-cutter coverage fed by wire services.

As bad as it has gotten in the anglophone media, German, French, Spanish, and Italian colleagues all say that it is worse for them. News outlets of the powerful and emerging nations of the global south such as Nigeria, Brazil or South Africa rarely if ever even cover conflicts on their own continents, much less the world, the journalist and author Anjan Sundaram reported in an enlightening piece.

Several initiatives such as The Ground Truth Project, Internews or the UN’s New Humanitarian could potentially leverage networks of locally based journalists around and collaborate with news platforms to deliver coverage. But few news outlets incorporate their work in part because of a lack of organizational bandwidth. Smaller newsrooms mean fewer editors, producers, and newsroom managers. Over the years, I’ve watched any number of creative ideas and potential partnerships die. There simply weren’t enough staff to implement or manage them.

So the death spiral continued.

It’s sad, really. For the same amount that Jeff Bezos is spending to license the Melania biopic, he could easily pay the salaries of all 300 of the journalists The Washington Post is considering firing. Let’s hope pressure from the public and his own reporters changes his mind.

