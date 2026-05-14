badlands

badlands

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Transcript

UAE Caught Two-Timing Arab World With Israel

Plus, Trump’s visit to China, and a look at Iran, Ukraine, and the Persian Gulf
Borzou Daragahi's avatar
Borzou Daragahi
May 14, 2026

Thursday, May 14, 2026, Istanbul

It was something out of a 1960s brat-pack comedy.

Israel got sick of being treated like the side piece and announced to the world that it had a thing going on with the United Arab Emirates, It publicly announcing that Benjamin Netanyahu had visited the UAE and met with the leader Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed. An Israeli channel even reported that MbZ picked up Bibi from airport, personally driving to a secret meeting.

The UAE did what any philandering scoundrel might do. It denied, denied, denied to the rest of the Arab world that it had met with the toxic Netanyahu.

Of course, no one believes it. There is plane tracking data proving it. In today’s podcast I discuss why Israel might have disclosed the secret meeting.

I also talk about Donald Trump’s visit to China, and have a long discussion with Pyotr Kurzin of the The Global Gambit podcast about the inner workings of the Iranian regime as well as relations between Gulf States and Ukraine.

Please watch, listen, share, comment, and subscribe.

badlands is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Borzou Daragahi · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture