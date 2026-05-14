UAE Caught Two-Timing Arab World With Israel

Thursday, May 14, 2026, Istanbul

It was something out of a 1960s brat-pack comedy.

Israel got sick of being treated like the side piece and announced to the world that it had a thing going on with the United Arab Emirates, It publicly announcing that Benjamin Netanyahu had visited the UAE and met with the leader Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed. An Israeli channel even reported that MbZ picked up Bibi from airport, personally driving to a secret meeting.

The UAE did what any philandering scoundrel might do. It denied, denied, denied to the rest of the Arab world that it had met with the toxic Netanyahu.

Of course, no one believes it. There is plane tracking data proving it. In today’s podcast I discuss why Israel might have disclosed the secret meeting.

I also talk about Donald Trump’s visit to China, and have a long discussion with Pyotr Kurzin of the The Global Gambit podcast about the inner workings of the Iranian regime as well as relations between Gulf States and Ukraine.

Please watch, listen, share, comment, and subscribe.