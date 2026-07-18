badlands

badlands

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Generate transcript
A transcript unlocks clips, previews, and editing.

Sleepwalking Into A Forever War With Iran (S01E110)

Borzou Daragahi's avatar
Borzou Daragahi
Jul 18, 2026

Friday, July 17, 2026, Chicago

As the Iran war escalates, Donald Trump rehashes his nonsensical election conspiracy theories. The Democrats come out strongly opposed to the war, but their criticism that the US has no plan appears off-the-mark. Washington indeed seems to have a single-minded goal for the escalation: get the Strait of Hormuz reopened, and potentially create regional divisions inside Iran.

Meanwhile, Secretary of State Marco Rubio shows his desperation, while Vice President JD Vance positions himself against the neocons, and reporting on a well-known Israeli influence operation and Jeffrey Epstein’s ties to Israeli intelligence finally reach the mainstream media.

Plus, interviews with me on India’s NewsX World and the Pakistan TV about the state of the conflict and US and Iranian political calculations.

badlands is a listener-supported podcast. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Borzou Daragahi · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture