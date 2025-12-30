badlands
Your Podcast Leaches Off My News Outlet
Newsrooms face a new round of cuts. Here’s why even edgy outsiders neeed the MSM.
Jan 31
•
Borzou Daragahi
15
3
Why ICE, The IDF, & Iran Murder With Glee
Whether in America or Mideast, a fascistic will to power is driving the killing.
Jan 26
•
Borzou Daragahi
7
1
Your AI Cat Video Is Killing My Planet
New study shows how data centers are quashing hopes of phasing out dirty energy
Jan 24
•
Borzou Daragahi
5
1
How To Debase Yourself To Appease The Right
Newsom, FIFA, Nobel commitee find out the hard way you can’t win against rightwing grifters..
Jan 19
•
Borzou Daragahi
5
2
Why Trump Wants The Biggest War Budget Ever
Proposed increase may minimally impact the world, but will drastically affect one country.
Jan 17
•
Borzou Daragahi
3
2
3
How To Defeat The Islamic Republic
Mere protests won’t bring down the regime. Organizing at home and abroad just might.
Jan 12
•
Borzou Daragahi
5
1
1
Protests Won’t Bring Down The Iranian Regime
The downfall of the Islamic Republic will be nasty, brutish, and likely long.
Jan 8
•
Borzou Daragahi
35
18
9
War Is America’s Other Addiction Crisis
Venezuela shows US never learned lessons of Vietnam and Iraq
Jan 4
•
Borzou Daragahi
1
1
December 2025
2025: Slop Is The Way We Are Feeling
I called “slop” the word of the year before Merriam-Webster. Here’s why.
Dec 30, 2025
•
Borzou Daragahi
6
1
2
Epstein Was A Spy. Prove Me Wrong
Ample evidence suggests he was an intel asset. Why won’t media report it?
Dec 24, 2025
•
Borzou Daragahi
18
7
7
In Turkey, It’s Not Safe To Dance
Girl band Manifest caught up in the country's culture wars
Dec 18, 2025
•
Borzou Daragahi
2
1
When Oligarchs Turn Media Into Mouthpieces
Bari Weiss’ town hall was yet another nadir in the decline of American journalism
Dec 16, 2025
•
Borzou Daragahi
2
1
1
