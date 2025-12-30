badlands

badlands

Your Podcast Leaches Off My News Outlet
Newsrooms face a new round of cuts. Here’s why even edgy outsiders neeed the MSM.
  Borzou Daragahi
Why ICE, The IDF, & Iran Murder With Glee
Whether in America or Mideast, a fascistic will to power is driving the killing.
  Borzou Daragahi
Your AI Cat Video Is Killing My Planet
New study shows how data centers are quashing hopes of phasing out dirty energy
  Borzou Daragahi
How To Debase Yourself To Appease The Right
Newsom, FIFA, Nobel commitee find out the hard way you can’t win against rightwing grifters..
  Borzou Daragahi
Why Trump Wants The Biggest War Budget Ever
Proposed increase may minimally impact the world, but will drastically affect one country.
  Borzou Daragahi
How To Defeat The Islamic Republic
Mere protests won’t bring down the regime. Organizing at home and abroad just might.
  Borzou Daragahi
Protests Won’t Bring Down The Iranian Regime
The downfall of the Islamic Republic will be nasty, brutish, and likely long.
  Borzou Daragahi
War Is America’s Other Addiction Crisis
Venezuela shows US never learned lessons of Vietnam and Iraq
  Borzou Daragahi

December 2025

